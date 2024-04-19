Man convicted in drug case

Chandigarh, April 18
A local court has convicted a person in a drug case.
The police had arrested the accused, Akshay, on December 11, 2019, at a naka near a dispensary in Sector 28-B with 10 gm of heroin without any licence and permit. Charges were framed against him under the NDPS Act, to which he pleaded not guilty.
After hearing the arguments, the court convicted Akshay of the charge and sentenced him for the period already undergone by him in the custody.
