Man convicted in murder case, two acquitted

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, May 3

Additional Sessions Judge Jaibir Singh has convicted Akash of a three-year-old murder that took place at Industrial Area here.

The court has acquitted two accused, Vikas Kumar and Amandeep, as the prosecution failed to prove charges against them

The police registered the case after a 19-year-old youth, Sandeep, alias Patisha, a resident of Maloya, was allegedly killed by the accused on August 23, 2020, at Colony No. 4.

According to the prosecution, the victim was allegedly stabbed to death over an old rivalry.

The police registered the case on a complaint filed by the victim’s father, Jugnu. He reported that on the day of the incident, he had gone to the colony to bring Sandeep home when his son’s friend told him that he was being assaulted by some persons.

Jugnu rushed to the spot and found Akash, a suspect, stabbing his son with a knife in the chest and Akash’s brother Vikas and Amandeep thrashing him.

Jugnu, along with his son’s friends Ashish and Nazir Mohammad, tried to save him. In the melee, Ashish and Nazir were also injured. The victim was rushed to the GMCH in Sector 32 where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The police arrested Akash and other accused, all residents of Colony No. 4. The court framed charges against the accused for offences punishable under Section 323, 302, 34 and 120-B of the IPC.

Hukam Singh, Public Prosecutor, argued with 19 witnesses examined by the prosecution, the case was fully proved.

Vivek Kathuria, counsel of Amandeep, argued the accused was falsely implicated in the case.

After hearing the arguments, the court said Vikas Kumar and Amandeep were certainly entitled to the benefit of the doubt in their

favour whereas it was established to the hilt that Akash, who had stabbed Sandeep, due to which he died.

The court will pronounce the quantum of the sentence in the case tomorrow.