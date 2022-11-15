Man convicted in rape case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 14

Judge of Fast-Track Special Court Swati Sehgal has convicted 25-year-old Parbdeep Singh of Muktsar district in Punjab in a rape case registered against him three years ago.

The victim, who is a resident of Punjab too, had reported that she worked in the Kharar-based office of a company. The accused, Parbhdeep Singh, also worked in the same office. Both became friends and later, started residing together in Sector 56, Chandigarh. The accused developed physical relations with her promising her that he would marry her. When she got pregnant, he dumped her. The police registered a case against the accused under Section 376 of the IPC on July 29, 2019.

While the counsel for the accused argued that Parbhdeep was falsely implicated in the case, the Public Prosecutor said the prosecution had proved the case beyond a shadow of doubt.

After hearing of the arguments, the court held the accused guilty.