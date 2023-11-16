Man convicted of stabbing, gets 5-year jail

Chandigarh, November 15
A local court has sentenced one Lakhan to undergo five years of rigorous imprisonment after convicting him in a four-year-old stabbing case. The police had registered a case on July 10, 2019, against the accused for offences punishable under Sections 323, 324 and 341 of the IPC on the complaint of one Shamshad who alleged the accused stabbed his brother Nausad in the transport area, Sector 26.
He alleged the accused stabbed his brother in the stomach and fled the spot. The police arrested the accused and after completion of the investigation, a chargesheet was filed.
Counsel for the accused argued he was falsely implicated. The public prosecutor said the prosecution proved the case beyond a shadow of doubt. After hearing the arguments, the court convicted the accused and sentenced him to undergo five years of rigorous imprisonment.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India not ruling out investigation into Canada's allegations over Nijjar, but wants evidence: Jaishankar
EAM makes the comments in response to questions during a con...
India raises Khalistan issue and safety of its diplomats with UK
With reference to the violent protests at India House in Mar...
Delhi's air quality very poor, vehicular emissions largest contributor
Recent findings from a joint project by the Delhi government...
India in final: 10/10 Men in Blue Stay Unbeaten
Kohli breaks Sachin’s record, becomes first to slam 50th ODI...