Man convicted of stabbing, gets 5-year jail

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 15

A local court has sentenced one Lakhan to undergo five years of rigorous imprisonment after convicting him in a four-year-old stabbing case. The police had registered a case on July 10, 2019, against the accused for offences punishable under Sections 323, 324 and 341 of the IPC on the complaint of one Shamshad who alleged the accused stabbed his brother Nausad in the transport area, Sector 26.

He alleged the accused stabbed his brother in the stomach and fled the spot. The police arrested the accused and after completion of the investigation, a chargesheet was filed.

Counsel for the accused argued he was falsely implicated. The public prosecutor said the prosecution proved the case beyond a shadow of doubt. After hearing the arguments, the court convicted the accused and sentenced him to undergo five years of rigorous imprisonment.