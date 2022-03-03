Man crossing road dies in hit-and-run in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 2

A 63-year-old man was killed after an unidentified vehicle allegedly hit him while he was crossing the road separating Sector 11 and 14 here yesterday.

Hemchand Sharma, a native of Dharampur in HP, who was residing at a rented accommodation with his family in Sector 16, had gone to Raffels Hospital in Sector 14 for a check-up of a heart condition. He was accompanied by his family members.

After they came to know that doctors had left the hospital, they left for home on foot. While crossing the road, an unidentified speeding car coming from the Rally village side hit him and sped away.

The victim’s son took him back to Raffels Hospital from where he was further taken to Alchemist Hospital where he died during the treatment.

A case in this regard was registered. —