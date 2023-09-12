Zirakpur: Man crushed under wheels of bus

Zirakpur, September 11
A 35-year-old cloth dealer was killed and his brother injured when a Haryana Roadways bus hit the motorcycle they were riding on the Zirakpur/Ambala highway around 1 pm today. The accident led to a massive traffic jam for over an hour.
People vent ire on bus plying on wrong side
Another Haryana Roadways bus, going towards Ambala, hit the wrong side of the road to avoid the long traffic jam. The people, who had gathered at the accident spot, got infuriated to see the bus on the wrong side and hurled stones at the vehicle during heated arguments with the bus staff. The windowpanes of the bus were damaged.
The bus, en route to Ambala, hit the motorcycle following which Mohammad Furkan, a resident of Mulanpur, was crushed under its rear wheels, while his brother, Mohammad Shabad, fell on the other side. The duo was going to Ambala to buy clothes.
Residents blame cops for traffic chaos
Residents of Zirakpur expressed their concerns about buses frequently driving on the wrong side of the road, while the traffic police seemingly doing nothing against such violators.
Sources said the bus driver fled the scene but was made to stop by commuters near the Singhpura light point. The police were informed about the accident, but it took nearly an hour for them to reach the scene.
Meanwhile, another Haryana Roadways bus, going towards Ambala, hit the wrong side of the road to avoid the long traffic jam. The people, who had gathered at the accident spot, got infuriated to see the bus on the wrong side and hurled stones at the vehicle during heated arguments with the bus staff. The windowpanes of the bus were damaged.
Residents of Zirakpur said buses frequently ply on the wrong side of the road, while the traffic police seemingly doing nothing against such violators.
The bus was impounded by the Zirakpur police. Its driver was arrested and later released on bail.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia before an expected meeting with Putin
It has sparked Western concerns about a potential arms deal ...
Senior government officers can be prosecuted for corruption in pre-2014 cases too: Supreme Court
Top court’s 2014 verdict striking down immunity to apply ret...
INDIA panel to meet tomorrow, seat-sharing, campaign on table
BJP poll committee likely to meet same day