Zirakpur: Man crushed under wheels of bus

Zirakpur, September 11

A 35-year-old cloth dealer was killed and his brother injured when a Haryana Roadways bus hit the motorcycle they were riding on the Zirakpur/Ambala highway around 1 pm today. The accident led to a massive traffic jam for over an hour.

The bus, en route to Ambala, hit the motorcycle following which Mohammad Furkan, a resident of Mulanpur, was crushed under its rear wheels, while his brother, Mohammad Shabad, fell on the other side. The duo was going to Ambala to buy clothes.

Sources said the bus driver fled the scene but was made to stop by commuters near the Singhpura light point. The police were informed about the accident, but it took nearly an hour for them to reach the scene.

Injured brother of deceased Mohammad Furkan at the spot.

Meanwhile, another Haryana Roadways bus, going towards Ambala, hit the wrong side of the road to avoid the long traffic jam. The people, who had gathered at the accident spot, got infuriated to see the bus on the wrong side and hurled stones at the vehicle during heated arguments with the bus staff. The windowpanes of the bus were damaged.

Another Haryana Roadways bus (plying on the wrong side), which was damaged by irate passersby after the accident.

Residents of Zirakpur said buses frequently ply on the wrong side of the road, while the traffic police seemingly doing nothing against such violators.

The bus was impounded by the Zirakpur police. Its driver was arrested and later released on bail.

