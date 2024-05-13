Man, daughter die in Dera Bassi mishap

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 12

A man and his daughter died while his wife is battling for life after a trailer truck ran over the bike they were riding near the railway overbridge on the Chandigarh-Ambala National Highway in Dera Bassi this afternoon.

The victim, Vijay Kumar (52), died on the spot while his daughter, Vaishali (26), succumbed to injuries at the PGI.

Injured Mamta’s right leg was crushed under the wheels of the truck. She was taken to the Dera Bassi hospital where the doctors referred her to the PGI. The family from Guru Nanak Colony, Lalru, was returning home from Gurdwara Nada Sahib. Brother Himanshu (24) was coming by bus. When the bike was about to take the Dera Bassi flyover, a trailer truck ran it over. The truck was going to Ambala.

The police arrested the truck driver and impounded the vehicle. A case of negligent driving has been registered at the Dera Bassi police station.

