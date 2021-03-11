Man dies, 92 new Covid cases in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The city reported 92 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Sunday. An 81-year-old man of Sector 45, who was Covid positive and had Type-2 diabetes, died at the GMCH-32. He was fully vaccinated. — TNS

32 infected in Mohali

Mohali: The district had witnessed 32 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. While 47 patients were cured of the disease, no death due to the virus was reported. — TNS

Panchkula logs 63 cases

Panchkula: Fresh 63 cases of Covid had surfaced in the past 24 hours, taking the number of cases to 47,702 in the district. No death due to the virus was reported.

