Man dies by suicide in Dera Bassi

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, June 30

A middle-aged man jumped to death in front of a train on the Ambala-Kalka railway track around 2 pm today. The railway police said the man jumped in front of a train that was going from Ambala to Chandigarh, adding that his head was crushed, leading to his death. The deceased was wearing a sky blue t-shirt and blackish shorts with a Kaada in his right hand. The body has been shifted to the mortuary of a hospital at Dera Bassi.

#Ambala #Dera Bassi #Kalka