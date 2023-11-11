Man dies in 'cylinder' blast at Ambala Cantt

Tribune News Service

Ambala, November 10

A man was killed and six persons, including a minor boy, suffered injuries in a suspected cylinder blast at New Shakti Nagar in the Tangri Bundh area of Ambala Cantonment this evening.

The deceased was identified as Fazal (50) and the injured as Shahzwar (22), Musaraf (34), Aftab (30) and Rihan (15). The victims hail from Uttar Pradesh and have reportedly been living here for the past two months.

There were seven persons in a two-room set of the house when the explosion took place.

After getting information, Ambala Cantonment SDM Satinder Siwach reached the spot. Later, he visited the injured at the civil hospital.

Siwach said, “The victims have claimed that tea was being prepared and there was a blast in a small gas cylinder. While one person died, the injured were rushed to the Ambala Cantonment Civil Hospital, from where two were referred for further treatment. The condition of the injured here is said to be stable. Both rooms were damaged in the incident. The matter will be investigated.” Mahesh Nagar SHO Jagdish Chand said, “We got information about a cylinder blast. A team is gathering evidence from the spot and the exact cause of the blast will be known during the investigation. The victims have stated that they used to collect scrap and sell it off in Delhi. The affected area is being cleared and further investigation is going on.”

