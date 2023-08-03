Man dies of snakebite

Dera Bassi, August 2
A 60-year-old vendor died of snakebite today.
The deceased has been identified as Radhey Shyam, a resident of Aurangabad in Bihar who was putting up as a tenant in Dera Bassi.
Gautam, the son of the deceased, said his father was bitten by a snake at his shop near the railway gate. As his condition worsened, he was taken to a hospital where he died.
Anti-venom injections are available at the district hospital in Mohali and sub-divisional hospitals in Dera Bassi and Kharar. The Health Department helpline ‘104’ may be contacted for any medical information.
