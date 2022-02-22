Man dies under mysterious circumstances in Ambala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, February 21

The Ambala police have booked a woman on a murder charge in connection with the death of a man, Aman Kumar, who died under mysterious circumstances here yesterday.

Joginder Singh, a resident of Yamunanagar, in his complaint to the police, stated that his son, Aman (30), had illicit relations with a woman in Ambala City. The woman’s husband had died due to some illness. On Sunday evening, he received a call that Aman had died and his body was at the Civil Hospital, Ambala City.

Investigating officer ASI Navtej Singh said: “We got the information from the hospital that Aman was brought dead there. It is suspected that the man died due to hanging at the house of the woman against whom allegations have been made. Investigation is still on in the case.”

Ram Kumar, SHO, Ambala City police station, said: “A murder case has been registered against the woman. Asphyxia appears to be the cause of death. However, the exact reason will be determined after the viscera report. No arrest has been made so far.”