 Man drowns in Maloya pond : The Tribune India

in brief

Man drowns in Maloya pond

Man drowns in Maloya pond

Mithun (26), a resident of Maloya, drowned in the village pond on Sunday. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Mithun (26), a resident of Maloya, drowned in the village pond on Sunday. According to sources, Mithun and his friends had gone to the pond near the local bus stand to enjoy the rain. Constable Jasbir Singh, who was posted at the Maloya police station, took out the victim. He was rushed to the GMSH, Sector 16, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. TNS

Mobile phone snatched

Chandigarh: Two scooter-borne persons snatched a mobile phone. Arjun Gupta, a resident of Phase I, Ram Darbar, reported that two persons snatched his phone near his house. A case has been registered at the Sector 31 police station. TNS

Eight booked for assault

Mohali: A hostel inmate of a Gharuan-based private university, Anit Duggan, and seven others have been booked for assaulting BA-I student Lakshya of Raipur Rani with baseball bats and rods outside Gate No. 4. The complainant alleged that he and his friend were going on a bike when the suspects arrived there in a car and assaulted him on Friday. A case was registered. Lakshya has been admitted to the Kharar subdivisional hospital.

Pukhraj claims 3rd spot in golf

Chandigarh: City's 31-year-old Pukhraj Singh Brar stood third in the John Deere Classic Pro-Am, a Professional Golfers' Association (PGA) tournament. Brar's team, comprising Ryan Eckhart, Ruben Chapa Serpa, Steve Hall and Trevor Cone, finished third in the event held at the TPC Deere Run Course in Silvis, Illinois. Brar, working with John Deere, was the only Indian to participate from the country. He also had a rare hole-in-one on a par-4 at the Chandigarh Golf Club two years ago, a milestone in club's history. TNS

Bajwa wins medal at world c’ship

Chandigarh: Punjab's Jaganbir Singh Bajwa, a student of GGDSD College, Sector 32, won the bronze medal in men's D8-500m event of ICF Dragon Boat World Championships. Seven players from Punjab and one from Haryana represented the Indian team. Bajwa was the youngest member of the squad. He earlier won four medals during the national championship in Hyderabad. TNS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Himachal; 5 killed in landslides, several shops washed away in Mandi, Chandigarh-Manali highway shut

2
Haryana

18 dead as heavy rains lash north India; shops, cars washed away in Himachal; waterlogging in several parts of Punjab, Haryana

3
Punjab

Rain fury: Ghaggar, Satluj rivers in spate in Punjab; flood threat looms over Dera Bassi, Patiala, Sangrur, Ropar

4
Chandigarh

People in distress as water enters houses in Mohali due to heavy rain, administration issues flood control room numbers

5
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

6
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

7
Diaspora

Indian community waves Tricolour outside consulate in Toronto countering pro-Khalistani protesters

8
Chandigarh

Punjab government seeks Army’s help to deal with flood situation in Mohali

9
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Traffic Police issue list of roads to be avoided due to waterlogging, MC says teams on job to clear areas

10
Punjab

Punjab's former deputy chief minister OP Soni arrested in disproportionate assets case

Don't Miss

View All
Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier
Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Up to 5-year jail, ~1L fine for using Chinese string
Patiala

Up to 5-year jail, Rs 1L fine for using Chinese kite string

Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4
Chandigarh

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Top News

Rain news LIVE updates: Himachal Pradesh worst-hit ever, Punjab braces for more, Delhi breaks 40 years record

Rain news LIVE updates: Himachal Pradesh worst-hit ever, Punjab braces for more, Delhi breaks 40 years record

Monsoon fury: Torrential rain pounds region, 18 dead

Monsoon fury: Torrential rain pounds region, 18 dead

8 killed in Himachal, five each in Uttarakhand and J&K; rive...

Sutlej, Ghaggar breach banks in Punjab

Sutlej, Ghaggar breach banks in Punjab

Power, water supply situation grim in Himachal Pradesh

Power, water supply situation grim in Himachal Pradesh

Crops bear brunt in Punjab, farmers stare at major losses

Crops bear brunt in Punjab, farmers stare at major losses

Vegetables, paddy, cotton damaged; maize sowing delayed


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Lack of stormwater drains leaves many city areas inundated after rain

Amritsar: Lack of stormwater drains leaves many city areas inundated after rain

Flood threat in Ravi after dam water release, rains in Himachal Pradesh

Accident victim’s kin stage protest at Bhandari Bridge in Amritsar with body

Kidnapped child found, handed over to family

Robbers loot Pungrain godown, decamp with 531quintals of wheat

Rain cripples Mohali

Rain cripples Mohali

Punjab Govt seeks Army help in Mohali district

Six NDRF teams kept on standby in Mohali district

302.2 mm: Highest single-day July rainfall in Chandigarh

Day 2 of heavy rainfall in Chandigarh witnesses more trouble

Delhi records highest single-day July rain since ’82

Delhi records highest single-day July rain since ’82

Schools in Gurugram, Delhi closed today

School wall collapses

Yamuna to breach danger mark tomorrow

Rain fury: Several villages stare at evacuation as flood threat looms

Rain fury: Several villages stare at evacuation as flood threat looms

Serial killer, wife nabbed in headless body case

Serial killer, wife nabbed in headless body case

Civic body’s tall claims on Buddha Nullah exposed

Sewerage gives in, incessant showers flood royal city

Sewerage gives in, incessant showers flood royal city

Preneet Kaur takes stock of affected areas

Punjabi Sahit Sabha fetes pupils excelling in Punjabi subjects

Fatehgarh Sahib girl named editor of Norway magazine