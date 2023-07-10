Man drowns in Maloya pond

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Mithun (26), a resident of Maloya, drowned in the village pond on Sunday. According to sources, Mithun and his friends had gone to the pond near the local bus stand to enjoy the rain. Constable Jasbir Singh, who was posted at the Maloya police station, took out the victim. He was rushed to the GMSH, Sector 16, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. TNS

Mobile phone snatched

Chandigarh: Two scooter-borne persons snatched a mobile phone. Arjun Gupta, a resident of Phase I, Ram Darbar, reported that two persons snatched his phone near his house. A case has been registered at the Sector 31 police station. TNS

Eight booked for assault

Mohali: A hostel inmate of a Gharuan-based private university, Anit Duggan, and seven others have been booked for assaulting BA-I student Lakshya of Raipur Rani with baseball bats and rods outside Gate No. 4. The complainant alleged that he and his friend were going on a bike when the suspects arrived there in a car and assaulted him on Friday. A case was registered. Lakshya has been admitted to the Kharar subdivisional hospital.

Pukhraj claims 3rd spot in golf

Chandigarh: City's 31-year-old Pukhraj Singh Brar stood third in the John Deere Classic Pro-Am, a Professional Golfers' Association (PGA) tournament. Brar's team, comprising Ryan Eckhart, Ruben Chapa Serpa, Steve Hall and Trevor Cone, finished third in the event held at the TPC Deere Run Course in Silvis, Illinois. Brar, working with John Deere, was the only Indian to participate from the country. He also had a rare hole-in-one on a par-4 at the Chandigarh Golf Club two years ago, a milestone in club's history. TNS

Bajwa wins medal at world c’ship

Chandigarh: Punjab's Jaganbir Singh Bajwa, a student of GGDSD College, Sector 32, won the bronze medal in men's D8-500m event of ICF Dragon Boat World Championships. Seven players from Punjab and one from Haryana represented the Indian team. Bajwa was the youngest member of the squad. He earlier won four medals during the national championship in Hyderabad. TNS