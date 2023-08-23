Man duped of Rs 1.58 lakh

Chandigarh: A resident of Sector 28 has been duped of Rs 1.58 lakh by a fraudster. Ram Sajeevan reported that a person on Facebook asked him to download the “Anydesk” app for booking and delivering a product. The complainant later found that Rs 1.58 lakh had been siphoned off from his account. A case has been registered at the cybercrime police station and investigation started. TNS
House burgled at Sector 35
Chandigarh: Gold jewellery was stolen from a house in Sector 35. The complainant reported that a gold bracelet, chain and a ring kept in an almirah was stolen by an unidentified person who entered the house after breaking the lock on Monday. A case has been registered at the Sector 36 police station.
Rs 1.88 cr for small flats’ repairs
Chandigarh: The UT Administration has sanctioned a sum of Rs 1.88 crore for the maintenance of 8,448 small flats located at Dhanas, Mauli Jagran-II, Ram Darbar, Sector 49, Sector 38 (W), and Maloya-I, stated an order by the Joint Secretary, Housing. TNS
SPCA employees go on strike
Chandigarh: About 25 staff members of the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), Sector 38, on Tuesday went on a strike over not getting salaries for the past four months. TNS
