Man ends his life, four booked for abetment

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 13

Four persons have been booked for abetting the suicide of a 63-year-old man.

According to the police, the complainant, Satvinder Singh, a resident of Mauli Jagran, reported that his father Pal Singh had left home on May 4. The complainant had later received a call from his father that he had parked his scooter near Bhakra canal in Fatehgarh Sahib district.

Pal Singh had told his son that he was going to end his life and had kept a suicide note in the dickey of the scooter.

The complainant lodged a missing report with the police on May 5.

The police said on May 11, the victim’s body was fished out of the canal and brought to Chandigarh.

A suicide note was recovered by the police in which the victim had blamed Jeet Singh, Rattan Singh, Avtar Singh and Navdeep Singh for harassing him following which he took the extreme step.

A case under Sections 306 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against all suspects at the Mauli Jagran police station.