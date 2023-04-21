Man ends life at Zirakpur, wife booked on abetment charge

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 20

The police booked a woman for abetting her husband’s suicide at his house in Zirakpur.

The deceased has been identified as Jaspal Singh (34), a resident of Bhabat village in Zirakpur. He was working as a guard in the PWD, Panchkula. The man allegedly took the extreme step as he felt humiliated due to police questioning as his wife Jaswinder Kaur had lodged an assault complaint against him.

The police said Jaspal’s wife went to her maternal house at Pinjokhara Sahib after having a quarrel with him. She later lodged a police complaint against her husband and his family. As soon as the police left Jaspal’s house after interrogation and recording his statement, Jaspal allegedly hanged himself.

The police took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem to the Civil Hospital in Dera Bassi.

The deceased’s father Balbir Singh said Jaspal got married in 2012. Jaspal and his wife had two children. The couple often quarrelled with each other. Six months ago, Jaswinder had left for her maternal home following a tiff with Jaspal and lodged a case of dowry and assault at the Pinjokhara Sahib police station. Along with Jaspal, the names of several family members were also included in the FIR.

On Wednesday, around 5 pm, two cops from the Pinjokhara Sahib police station went to Jaspal’s house for investigation and questioning. He hanged himself at his house later in the evening.