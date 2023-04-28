Man enters girls’ hostel, roams for 20 mins; 2 guards suspended

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 27

In a major security lapse on the Panjab University campus, a man entered the girls’ hostel No. 4 and stayed on premises for nearly 20 minutes early on Thursday. The suspect is seen in the CCTV footage entering the hostel premises at 3.45 am and roaming inside before exiting at 4.03 am.

Terming it a “shocking” incident, Jatinder Grover, Dean Students’ Welfare (DSW), said: “There has been a complete security lapse. The university will pursue the matter further. The two security guards, who were found missing from duty at the hostel gates, have been placed under suspension with immediate effect. Also, an attendant and another security guard were found sleeping during duty hours, which allowed the suspect to enter the building and roam its galleries. An explanation has been sought from the hostel warden and other officials.”

A report had been submitted to the Vice-Chancellor and action would be initiated against those found guilty of lapses. “We will ensure such incidents don’t recur,” he added.

Sources claimed the man, who was apparently in a drunken state, entered the premises and roamed the hostel building. He used the stairs twice to reach the upper floors. All this while, the security staff were unaware of his movement.

Sources claimed the suspect tried reaching out to a hostel resident, but the latter denied this. In a letter, she said: “The warden took swift action by procuring the CCTV footage and informing officials. Through this letter, I want to submit that security in hostels should be reviewed to avoid any such incidents in future.”

The DSW said: “The university will pursue the matter with the police. We are treading cautiously and are in touch with officials concerned. This is a case of criminal trespass and the culprits will not be spared.”

Meanwhile, hostel warden Tammanna R Sahrawat claimed the suspect accessed the hostel reception area and stayed there for nearly 10 minutes. “We have submitted all necessary proofs and the CCTV footage to the authorities,” she said.

“Everything is on record. The entry and exit time of the accused are clearly visible in the video,” said the warden.

“Necessary action will be taken against erring staff. Soon after learning about the incident, the authorities swung into action,” claimed Simrit Kahlon, Dean Student Welfare (Women).

As per PU rules, no outsider is allowed to enter designated areas of the girls’ hostel after 9.30 pm. During night hours, the entry is restricted through two gates.

