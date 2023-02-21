Chandigarh: Man falls off rooftop at Hallo Majra, dies

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 20

A 35-year-old man died under mysterious circumstances after falling off the roof of a house at Hallo Majra. The victim, identified as Amod Mandal, a resident of Hallo Majra, had gone to his sister’s house, who lives in the neighbourhood.

The police were informed about the incident, following which a team reached the spot. Mandal was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The police have started investigation into his death. The victim is survived by wife and 10-year-old son.