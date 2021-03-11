Man found dead at house in Nayagaon

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 6

A 55-year-old man was found dead at his one-room house in Shivling Vihar of Nayagaon today.

The decomposed body of the deceased, Dimple, was found after foul smell started emanating from the room and neighbours informed the police. The deceased used to operate a food cart outside the PGI.

The police said the body was around five days old. The exact cause of the death was not known yet, but they had informed his relatives in Kurali and Dhanas, they added.

The body has been kept in the mortuary of the Civil Hospital, Kharar. The police said the deceased was living alone as his wife had died five years ago and son breathed his last last year. His daughter lives with his paternal aunt.