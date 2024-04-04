Man found murdered in Mani Majra garden

Chandigarh, April 3
A man was found murdered at Mani Majra here today.
The victim was identified as 45-year-old Mukesh, a labourer and a native of Bihar.
The body was found near Shivalik Garden. Some passersby noticed the victim lying with injury marks on the body and informed the police. The body was shifted to the mortuary at the GMSH-16. A murder case has been registered at the Mani Majra police station. Sources said the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area was being scrutinised.
