Man gets 2-yr RI for forgery

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 25

A local court has sentenced one Bikramjeet Virk to undergo two years of rigorous imprisonment in a case registered nine years ago by the CBI.

The accused had forged employment documents for obtaining emigration clearances of various applicants. The CBI had conducted a surprise check at the office of Protector of Emigrants (POE), Sector 9, Chandigarh, in 2014 and registered a case against the accused for offences under Sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC and 24 of the Emigrants Act, 1983, on December 1, 2014.

Counsel for the accused argued that he was falsely implicated in the case, but the public prosecutor claimed they had proved the case beyond a shadow of doubt. After hearing the arguments, the court convicted the accused and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for two years.

