Man gets 2-yr RI in dowry case

Chandigarh, July 14

Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Jaspreet Singh Minhas has sentenced a resident of Fatehabad district in Haryana — Rakesh Kumar — to two years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) in a dowry case. Besides, the court has also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on the convict.

The police had booked the Kumar on May 5, 2013, for offences punishable under Sections 406 and 498-A of the IPC following a complaint by his wife.

The complainant had alleged that six months into their marriage, her husband and members of his family had started demanding Rs 2 lakh in dowry from her. She alleged that she was physically assaulted by them. Kumar had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

While his counsel had argued that he was being falsely implicated in the case, he was convicted in the case.

