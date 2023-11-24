Mohali: Man gets 3-yr RI for sharing child porn

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 23

The District and Sessions Court, Mohali, sentenced a Ludhiana man to three years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 for sharing child pornography content through Facebook Messenger. The accused was identified as Anuj Kumar of Sahnewal village in Ludhiana.

The matter came to light in November 2020, after a video clip was shared through the said app. An FIR under Section 67-B of the IT Act was registered on September 18, 2021.

Anuj was arrested on January 13, 2022, and the mobile phone used to commit the offence was recovered from his possession.

DIG Cyber Crime Nilambari Jagadale said publishing or transmitting such content was a punishable act with the provision of up to five years of imprisonment and a fine which might extend up to Rs 10 lakh.

