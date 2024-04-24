Mohali: Man gets 5 years in jail for abetment to suicide of wife

Mohali, April 23
A Mohali court today sentenced a Sector 80 resident, Praveen Kumar, to five years of imprisonment along with Rs 12,000 fine in an abetment to suicide and dowry case.
An abetment to suicide case was registered at the Sohana police station against the accused on July 10, 2021, after her wife was hanged to death in their house. The complainant, Ajay Kumar, the brother of the deceased, said that the accused used to harass his sister for dowry.
