Man gets 5 yrs in POCSO case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 29

The Chandigarh Fast Track Special Court has sentenced a tuition teacher to five years of imprisonment in connection with a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case registered against him three years ago. Besides, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict.

The matter first came to light on March 2, 2020, when the girl, then 12 years old, refused to attend tuition. When the girl’s mother pressed her on the reason why she was loath to attend the class, the girl confided to her mother that the tutor had earlier behaved with her inappropriately. She did resist the teacher’s sexual advances, but he did not take kindly to it, the girl said.

The man was booked following a complaint filed by the minor girl’s father, accusing the tutor of molesting her.

The man was arrested during the investigation. Charges were framed against the accused, but he pleaded not guilty.

After hearing the arguments, the court convicted the man and sentenced him to five years’ imprisonment.