Man gets 6-month rigorous imprisonment in NDPS case

Chandigarh, February 26
A local court has sentenced a 32-year-old man, Ravi, to six months of rigorous imprisonment (RI) in an NDPS case. The court also imposed a fine of Rs10,000 on the accused.
The police had arrested Ravi, a resident of Sector 25, Chandigarh, with 15 grams of heroin from the Rally Ground in Sector 25 here on September 27, 2018. A case was registered against him for the offence punishable under Section 21(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
After completing the investigation, a challan was presented against the accused in the court and charges were framed to which he pleaded not guilty.
The counsel for the accused claimed that he was falsely implicated in the case. He also argued that Section 50 of the Act had not been complied with.
The public prosecutor said the prosecution had proved the case beyond the shadow of doubt.
After hearing the arguments, the court sentenced the accused to undergo six months of rigorous imprisonment after convicting him for the offence punishable under Section 21(b) of the NDPS Act, 1985.
