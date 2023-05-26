Man gets bail in extortion case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 25

A local court has granted bail to Mannu Batta, who was arrested in an extortion case registered by the Chandigarh Police in March 2023.

The police arrested Batta and six others alleging that they were the members of the Davinder Bambiha gang. The police claimed that one of the members of the gang was in touch with gangster Lucky Patial, who is believed to be in Armenia.

Abhey Joshi and Tunish Nagar, counsel for the accused, argued the chargesheet had been filed only under different sections of the Arms Act and not under Section 386 of the IPC.