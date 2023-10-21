Man gets two-yr RI in cheque bounce case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 20

A local court has sentenced Surender Kumar, proprietor of the Kurukshetra-based Kishan Beej company, to two years of rigorous imprisonment in a cheque bounce case.

Godrej Agrovet Limited, Mumbai, had filed a complaint against Kumar through its counsel, Ravi Inder Singh, under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

In the complaint, a representative of the company stated that Kumar had approached the firm for the purchase of pesticides, which were supplied to him. The total amount outstanding against Kumar was Rs 34,99,800.

The accused, in discharge of the legal liability, issued a cheque dated January 17, 2019, drawn on the HDFC bank for an amount of Rs 31,99,800 in favour of the company. However, when the cheque was presented in bank by the complainant, it was returned with the remark, ‘Payment stopped by drawer’.

Kumar’s counsel argued that the complainant had misused a blank security cheque and that nothing was due to the company. He alleged that the materials mentioned in some bills had never been purchased.

After hearing the arguments, the court sentenced Kumar to two years of rigorous imprisonment. The court has also directed the accused to pay a sum of Rs 31,99,800 to the complainant as compensation. In case the convict defaults on the payment, he will have to undergo an additional two months of simple imprisonment.

