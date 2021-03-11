Man hangs self at Dera Bassi

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, May 30

A resident of Khateek Mohalla reportedly hanged himself at his home here.

The deceased, identified as Sita Ram (31), was having a discord with his family and was living alone. The tenants on the first floor complained of foul smell following which the police visited the spot. The police broke open the door and found Sita Ram hanging from the fan. The police said he had locked himself up in the house since May 28.