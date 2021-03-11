Man hangs self at Dera Bassi

Dera Bassi, May 30
A resident of Khateek Mohalla reportedly hanged himself at his home here.
The deceased, identified as Sita Ram (31), was having a discord with his family and was living alone. The tenants on the first floor complained of foul smell following which the police visited the spot. The police broke open the door and found Sita Ram hanging from the fan. The police said he had locked himself up in the house since May 28.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi: From student politics to extortion, murder
In spotlight following Sidhu Moosewala's murder
Sidhu Moosewala killing: On back foot, AAP in huddle
Cabinet meet, training for MLAs deferred | DGP VK Bhawra wa...
Triple murder in Jalandhar; man guns down his third wife, her parents
The accused did not flee the spot after the crime but waited...