Man held for burglary at Sec 20 house

Chandigarh, May 13

A Kajheri resident has been arrested for burglary at a house in Sector 20, the Chandigarh police said today. Money, mobile phones and other valuables stolen from the house have been recovered from his possession.

Chand Verma, who is at present in England, filed a complaint on May 8 with Sector 19 police station that about 1,000 pounds and Rs 15,000 in cash and other items were stolen from her house.

On May 11, a team of District Crime Cell nabbed 29-year-old Nirmal Singh for possessing a knife. A case under the Arms Act was registered against him at Sector 36 police station. During questioning, the accused revealed that he had committed a theft at a house in Sector 20.

On the disclosure made by him, the police recovered 560 pounds, jewellery items, 16 mobile phones, 11 debit and credit cards and other items stolen from the house.

