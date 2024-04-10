Mohali: Man held for carjacking on pretext of test drive

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 9

The police have arrested a Rajpura man, Sukhdeep Singh for carjacking on the pretext of a test drive from a Kharar dealer on February 19.

On the bases of a statement by a Bassi Pathana resident, Jagmohan Singh of Bassi Pathana, a case under Sections 379, 406 of the IPC was registered at the Kharar city police station on February 21. The complainant stated that he deals in new and used cars, adding that he has a showroom at the Kila Complex in Kharar. He said on February 19, the suspect came to him to buy a car and took an SUV for test drive along with an employee, Inder Singh. Jagmohan added that the suspect threatened the employee and forced him out of the car before he fled with the vehicle.

The CIA Staff arrested him on April 6 from Fetehpur-Behera village and recovered the stolen car from his possession.

The police said the suspect used to work as an electrician; however, he started committing crime in 2021. They added that several cases of extortion, carjacking were registered against him in Patiala, Ambala, Moga, Mohali and Amritsar.

CIA incharge Harminder Singh said, “The suspect was produced in court and sent to police remand.”

