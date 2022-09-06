Man held for forging papers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The Crime Branch has nabbed a member of an organised gang providing surety on fake documents to those seeking bail from court. The accused has been identified as Harjit Singh. Moga resident Kuldeep Singh had claimed someone had impersonated him and used his documents to stand surety for an NDPS accused. Probe revealed his Aadhaar number didn’t match with the one given at the time of surety. The police said his associates were yet to be arrested. tns

List of 133 fire victims given

Panchkula: The Rehri Market Association, led by ward No. 4 councillor Sonia Sood, handed over a list of 133 victims of the Sector 9 rehri market fire to the Panchkula Municipal Commissioner on Monday. Raj Kumar Rana, president, said the list contained details such as Aadhaar number, bank account number, IFSC code, PAN, mobile number, etc. of the victims. tns

Purse stolen from car

Zirakpur: Thieves broke the windowpane of a car parked outside an eatery in Zirakpur and stole a purse containing Rs 1,500, a mobile phone and documents on Sunday evening. Rajiv Kumar of Abohar reported that he had come for some work in Chandigarh and was returning home when he stopped for tea. He parked the car in a parking lot. When he returned after taking tea, he found the rear window broken and the purse stolen. A case has been registered. TNS

Pb Governor releases book

Chandigarh: Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Monday released a book, “The Ninth Flower: Best of Amrita Pritam”, at an event organised here. The book is an English transcript from the Hindi originals by Jyoti Sabharwal. The Administrator applauded the author for taking up a very challenging task of translating Amrita Pritam’s various genres of writing into English and making it accessible to a larger group of readers. TNS

Retina specialist presents paper

Chandigarh: Dr Gaurav Singh, a retina specialist, presented his research paper on retinopathy of prematurity at the recently concluded 5th World ROP Congress in Dubai. He was also awarded third prize in a quiz contest held at the conference. TNS

Badminton, TT meets conclude

Chandigarh: Chitkara University in collaboration with the Indian Institutes of Architects (IIA), Punjab Chapter, organised open badminton and table tennis tournaments. Over 80 architects from Punjab participated in this championship. Sumit Wadhera, Niranjan Kumar, Rimpesh and Rakesh Sharma won a majority of the titles. The winners were given away trophies and gifts. Dr Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University, congratulated the winners. TNS

Tarushi claims taekwondo gold

Chandigarh: Local taekwondo performer Tarushi Gaur, a Class VII student of The British School, Sector 44, brought laurels to the city by winning a gold medal in the Ranking North India Taekwondo Championship. It was held under the aegis of the India Taekwondo. Tarushi recently hogged the limelight by winning the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar from the Prime Minister of India.

#Moga