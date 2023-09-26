Man held for gambling

Our Correspondent

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a man under the Gambling Act. The suspect, Harpreet Singh (52), a resident of Indira Colony, Mani Majra, was held near the motor market. The police recovered Rs 10,405 from him. He was later released on bail. TNS

Kallikkat joins UT

Chandigarh: A 2018-batch IAS officer of AGMUT cadre, Hari Kallikkat, has joined the UT Administration. He has been assigned the charge of Secretary, Food and Supplies and Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology; Secretary, Culture; Secretary, Labour & Employment; Secretary, Public Relation; Secretary, Printing & Stationery etc. Kallikkat will also be hold the charge of sports, cooperation, agriculture and animal husbandry & fisheries. TNS

Minerva players shine in SAFF U-19

Mohali: In a match of the SAFF U-19 Cup, two players from Minerva Academy, Arjun Singh Oinam and Goyary, demonstrated their skills by netting a goal each in the 3-0 win against Bangladesh. Gwgwmsar Goyary scored the fastest goal of the SAFF U-19 Cup history in the game. TNS

Ashok elected as chief of mandal

Chandigarh: The elections of the Shri Sidh Baba Balak Nath Sewa Mandal, Sector 29-A, were held on September 25 under the chairmanship of Purshotam Mahajan. Ashok Sharma was unanimously elected as the chairman, Vinod Kumar Chadha as the president, Murari Lal Sharma as the vice-president, Kamlesh Chander Patpatia as the general secretary and Satish Rana got the post of the organising secretary. Ujjagar Ram will take charge as the propaganda secretary, Vinod Kumar will serve as the assistant secretary, Tarsem Chand Sharma as the cashier and Sat Dev Sood as the auditor. TNS

Farmers told not to burn stubble

Mohali: The Mohali administration on Monday said 136 machines had been given to farmers for stubble management in the district and 58 more would be provided to them. Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain appealed to farmers not to set the stubble on fire under any circumstances. As many as 91 nodal officers and 23 cluster officers have been posted to prevent incidents of stubble burning in the district. TNS

staff protest for regular jobs

Fatehgarh Sahib: Employees of the Water Supply and Sanitation Department and field staff working on contract held a protest in front of the DC office here on Monday, while seeking regularisation of their services.