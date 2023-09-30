Man held for molesting minor sisters

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 29

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for molesting two minor sisters aged nine and eight. The suspect has been identified as Rohit Kumar, a resident of Phase I, Ram Darbar. The complainant had reported that his daughters had gone to play when a person molested them yesterday.

His elder daughter told him that the suspect touched her and burned her shoulder with a cigarette before she managed to escape. The younger sister was also molested by the suspect.

The police were informed about the incident, following which a case under Sections 354 and 354-A of the IPC and 8 &12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered at the Sector 31 police station.

During investigation, the suspect was arrested. He was produced before the court that sent him to judicial custody.