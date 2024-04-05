Man held for murder at Mani Majra

Chandigarh, April 4
A day after a 50-year-old man was found murdered near Shivalik Park, Mani Majra, the Chandigarh Police arrested the victim’s acquaintance for the crime.
Mukesh was found dead on April 3 following which a case of murder was registered. During the investigation, the police arrested Shripal (35), a native of Uttar Pradesh (UP), in the case.
The police said the duo had an altercation in an inebriated state on April 2. A person named Nata, who was known to the victim, had tried to pacify the accused. However, he hit the victim with a stone on his head and fled the spot.
