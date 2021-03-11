Man held for online fraud in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 10

The local police today nabbed a person for cheating residents of Rs 1 lakh on the pretext of renting a house. The suspect has been identified as Akshay Kumar, a resident of Baijnath village, Kangra district, in Himachal Pradesh.

Monika Gulati of Sector 21, in her complaint to the police, has said the suspect contacted her father and introduced himself as Randeep. He said he wanted to rent her father’s house and asked for the bank account number or e-wallet number so that he could pay the rent in advance. When her father shared the details, the fraudster transferred Rs 99,998 from his account.

The police registered a case under section 406 and 420 of the IPC and arrested the suspect. They also freezed his bank account having Rs 52,300.