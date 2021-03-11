Man held for online fraud in Panchkula

Panchkula, May 10
The local police today nabbed a person for cheating residents of Rs 1 lakh on the pretext of renting a house. The suspect has been identified as Akshay Kumar, a resident of Baijnath village, Kangra district, in Himachal Pradesh.
Monika Gulati of Sector 21, in her complaint to the police, has said the suspect contacted her father and introduced himself as Randeep. He said he wanted to rent her father’s house and asked for the bank account number or e-wallet number so that he could pay the rent in advance. When her father shared the details, the fraudster transferred Rs 99,998 from his account.
The police registered a case under section 406 and 420 of the IPC and arrested the suspect. They also freezed his bank account having Rs 52,300.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Elon Musk says he would reverse Twitter’s ban of Donald Trump
Speaking virtually at an auto conference, the Tesla CEO says...
Former telecom minister Sukhram dies at 94 in Delhi's AIIMS; body to be brought to Mandi for last rites
He was on life support system after he suffered a massive ca...
500 trees uprooted for farmhouses in Nayagaon; Chandigarh real estate dealer to face action
Hillocks illegally levelled in Nayagaon | Punjab Forest Dept...