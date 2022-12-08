Man held for stealing money from temple in Raipur Rani village

Panchkula, December 7
The police today claimed to have arrested a person on the charge of stealing money from the cash box of the Guga Madi temple in Jaspur village near Raipur Rani. He has been identified as Sushil Kumar, a resident of Fatehgarh Panjonkhara in Ambala district.
The police said Vikram, a resident of the village, had reported that when he went to pay obeisance at the temple on December 5, he found the glass put up around the deities broken and money stolen.
A case was registered against an unidentified person under Section 454 and 380 of the IPC. The police arrested the suspect on December 6 and produced him before the court today. He was remanded in judicial custody.
