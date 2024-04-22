Man held for stealing wire

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a 51-year-old man for theft. In his police complaint, Sunil Dutt Dhiman had alleged that Arjun Jha, a native of Bihar, was caught while stealing wire at a cycle stand near the bus stop in Sector 31. A case has been registered at the Sector 31 police station. TNS

Fire breaks out at shop

Chandigarh: A fire broke out at a shop near Shivalik Park in Mani Majra here on Sunday. Sources said a short circuit caused the blaze. On getting information, firefighters reached the spot and brought the fire under control in sometime. No major damage was reported from the spot. TNS

School holds mini marathon

Mohali: A mini marathon on the theme ‘Stay Healthy, Stay Happy’ was organised by Shishu Niketan Public School, Sector 66. In the boys’ U-12, Akash, Prabhjas Singh and Aman Singh claimed the top three positions, respectively. Tejash, Japman Kaur and Sehajbir Kaur claimed the top three positions, respectively, in the girls’ U-12. Yashpreet, Aaryan and Rohit won the boys’ U-14 event, while Shivanshi, Manjot Kaur and Kaavya Gupta won medals in the girls event. Aadhar won the boys’ U-17 final followed by Gurkirat and Prince. Ojaswini won the girls’ U-17 event followed by Shree Sharma at second and Shristi Rai at third position. Ryan International School won the overall title followed by Shishu Niketan and MDAV School. TNS

CNA log 80-run win over KCA

Chandigarh: Cricket with Nagesh Academy (CNA) logged a 80-run win over KBC Cricket Academy (KCA) to clinch the Rajrani Sharma Memorial Women’s Cricket Tournament at Dev Samaj College, Sector 45. Batting first, CNA posted 192/7 in the allotted 25 overs with the help of T Rao (53) and Ishana Chadha (37). Shivani claimed three wickets and Samreet took two for the bowling side. In reply, the KCA Academy scored 112 /6 in 25 overs. Drishti claimed two wickets. Ishana Chhada (player of the final match), Twinkle Rao (best batter), Shivani (best bowler) and Samreet (player of the tournament) were awarded for their performances.

