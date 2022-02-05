Man held for theft at temple

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A 35-year-old commerce graduate has been arrested for stealing a donation box from a temple at Govindpura in Mani Majra. The suspect, Manojit Saha, is a native of West Bengal. He had stolen the box on December 18. The police have recovered the stolen donation box from the suspect. TNS

World Cancer Day observed

Patiala: The Department of Radiation Oncology at Government Rajindra Hospital on Friday observed World Cancer Day. Dr Raja Paramjeet Singh, Professor and Head, Radiation Oncology, explained the modalities of treatment such as radiotherapy, chemotherapy and palliative care. Dr Vinod Kumar explained that the department had state-of-the-art linear accelerator machine and CT simulator for radiotherapy treatment planning. Dr Harjot Kaur Bagga, Emeritus Professor, delivered a lecture on breast cancer. TNS

80 illicit liquor boxes seized

Mohali: The police and the Excise Department seized 80 boxes of illicit liquor from a truck near Bawa White House in Phase 11 on Thursday. The police said the liquor was meant for sale in Chandigarh only. A case under the Excise Act has been registered Raju, driver of the vehicle. TNS

Man falls from rooftop, dies

Dera Bassi: A 28-year-old man died after falling from the roof of his house at Bhagwanpur village. The deceased has been identified as Ved Prakash, a native of UP, who was living in a rented accommodation with his family. He was rushed to the Dera Bassi Civil Hospital where he died. He is survived by his wife and a three-year-old son. The deceased was a labourer. TNS

Talk on cervix cancer held

Chandigarh: A talk on “Awareness about cervix cancer” was orgainsed for female teaching and non-teaching staff of the Post Graduate Government College for Girls in Sector 42 here on World Cancer Day on Friday. The event was organised under the Ministry of Education to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Parampreet Ghuman of the department of obstetrics and gynaecology at a private hospital in Mohali was the resource person on the occasion. She informed the participants that if a woman was to be screened only once in her lifetime, the WHO recommended the best age was between 35 and 45 years.