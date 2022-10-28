Raipur Rani man held for trying to mow down 3 bike riders with car

Panchkula, October 27
The police have nabbed a man for trying to mow down three persons with his car after hitting their motorcycle. The arrested suspect has been identified as Sachin, a resident of Bhud village, near Raipur Rani.
The police said that Neeraj, a resident of Bhudara in Raipur Rani, in his complaint had stated that he, along with his cousins Akash and Pradeep, was going towards village on a motorcycle at around 2.30 pm yesterday. He said when they reached near Ganoli village, an Alto car coming from the opposite direction hit his motorcycle and they fell on the road. He said after that the driver tried to kill them by running his car over them.
A case under Sections 279, 337, 307 and 34 of the IPC was registered against the suspect at the Raipur Rani police station. The suspect was presented in the court today, which sent him to judicial custody.
