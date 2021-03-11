Man held for youth's murder in Ambala

Ambala, June 1
The police have claimed to solve the blind murder case of Gaurav, who’s dead body was recovered under mysterious circumstances from the jungle area, near Jangu Majra village, on December 30 last year.
The suspect has been identified as Sahil, a resident of Jangu Majra. He was produced before a court, which sent him to five-day police remand.
As per the information, a missing complaint was lodged on October 6 last year. In his complaint, Darshan Lal had stated that his son Gaurav went missing on October 2. The body was recovered on December 30 and post mortem was conducted in Karnal. He had suffered head injuries from a sharp weapon.
Additional SP Mayank Mishra said, “Sahil has been arrested in connection with the murder case and we have got his remand. There was some an old enmity between them. Much details can’t be share at this point as it may hamper the investigation and alert the other suspects.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 soldiers injured in blast in J-K’s Shopian
The nature of the blast is being investigated, Inspector Gen...
Sidhu Moosewala was breathing even after attack, jeep was locked from inside and locals had to break open its doors
There was no vehicle to take him immediately to the hospital
Punjab Vigilance arrests Mohali DFO, middleman for seeking bribe to facilitate sale of farmhouses
In a video sting, he, along with the middleman, was seen see...
Kashmiri Pandits to be shifted to safety as families flee
Checkpoints to stop KP employees | Amit Shah to review situa...