Man held for youth's murder in Ambala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, June 1

The police have claimed to solve the blind murder case of Gaurav, who’s dead body was recovered under mysterious circumstances from the jungle area, near Jangu Majra village, on December 30 last year.

The suspect has been identified as Sahil, a resident of Jangu Majra. He was produced before a court, which sent him to five-day police remand.

As per the information, a missing complaint was lodged on October 6 last year. In his complaint, Darshan Lal had stated that his son Gaurav went missing on October 2. The body was recovered on December 30 and post mortem was conducted in Karnal. He had suffered head injuries from a sharp weapon.

Additional SP Mayank Mishra said, “Sahil has been arrested in connection with the murder case and we have got his remand. There was some an old enmity between them. Much details can’t be share at this point as it may hamper the investigation and alert the other suspects.”