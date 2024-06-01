Man held in excise case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 31

In a joint exercise, the Excise Department and the police on Friday recovered 50 bottles of whisky from a resident of Kishan Complex in Kajheri. The suspect, Vinod Kumar, was arrested and a case under the Excise Act was registered against him.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.