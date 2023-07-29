Man held with 10-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A Ram Darbar resident was arrested for allegedly carrying 10.30 gm of heroin. The accused was identified as Rocky (27). He was arrested from near the DRDO office, Phase 1, Ram Darbar. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered. TNS

Stolen scooter seized, 1 nabbed

Chandigarh: The police have arrested 28-year-old Vinod of Old Indira Colony for allegedly stealing a scooter belonging to Veerpal Singh of Gobindpura, Mani Majra. The stolen two-wheeler has been recovered from the suspect. TNS

Bike with fake number, 1 held

Chandigarh: A Hallo Majra resident, Pawan Kumar (33), was arrested from Sector 28, while riding a motorcycle bearing a fake registration number. A case has been registered. TNS

Admn declares holiday today

Chandigarh: The UT Administration has declared July 29 as a public holiday in all government offices, boards, corporations and institutions on account of Muharram. TNS

Education official suspended

Fatehgarh Sahib: The Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Education, suspended District Education Officer (Elementary) Sushil Kumar due to negligence of duty. Sources said the DEO had failed to attend a videoconference conducted by the ACS. Sushil Kumar said he could not attend the meeting due to a casualty in his family. OC

People urged to Conserve nature

Mohali: An awareness programme was held at Chhatbir Zoo to mark World Nature Conservation Day on Friday. Visitors were sensitised to the importance of nature conservation and its role in supporting life on earth and maintaining overall balance of the planet. Medicinal plants were distributed among visitors. TNS

Relief sought for flood-hit

Fatehgarh Sahib: The District Congress Committee, led by its president Gurpreet Singh GP, on Friday submitted a memorandum to the DC to be forwarded to the CM, seeking immediate relief to flood victims. GP sought Rs 50,000 per acre relief for deluge-hit farmers, Rs 5 lakh each for those whose houses were damaged and Rs 10 lakh each to the next of kin of those died in floods. OC

PU organises ‘WISE’ webinar

Chandigarh: Panajb University (PU) and the Indian National Young Academy of Sciences (INYAS) recently organised the 19th Women in Science (WISE) webinar. Prof Preeti Aghalayam, the first woman Director-in-charge of IIT-Madras (Zanzibar campus), dwelt on the topic ‘Life in Academia’. She also discussed ways to break the glass ceiling, and stressed how maintaining a balance holds the key to success. PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Renu Vig highlighted the importance of women in the fields of science and engineering. TNS

Rowing c’ship tomorrow

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh state indoor rowing championship will be held at the Sukhna Lake sports complex on July 30 from 9:30 am onwards. Chandigarh Rowing Association (CRA) rowers can send their entries for the open, sub-junior and junior categories to chief rowing coach Deepak Kumar before July 30 or by 9 am on the day of the event.

