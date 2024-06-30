Man held with 22 gram heroin

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the UT police has arrested a Ferozepur resident with 22 gram heroin. The suspect, identified as Jatinder Singh, was nabbed in near Sector 40-41-54-55 chowk. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against him at the ANTF police station. TNS

Resident held for power theft

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a resident of Burail for stealing electricity through a kundi connection. According to the police, an official had alleging that Goldy Rana was stealing electricity. A case under the Electricity Act 2003 has been registered at the Sector 34 police station. TNS

Immigration agent booked

Chandigarh: An immigration consultant has been booked for duping a Haryana resident of Rs 7.60 lakh. According to the police, Deep Babu of Kaithal alleged that he paid the money to the owner of Sapphire Immigration, Sector 44, for sending his son abroad. The firm, however, neither sent his son abroad nor returned the money. A case has been registered at the Sector 34 police station. TNS

Two duped in ATM card swap

Chandigarh: Two cases of ATM card swapping have been registered. Radhe Sham, a resident of Ram Darbar, Phase II, alleged that Mohammad Asif from Moradabad district in Uttar Pradesh fraudulently exchanged his ATM card and withdrew Rs 24,500. In the other case, Jugal Kishor of Sector 47 reported that an unidentified person swapped his ATM card and withdrew Rs 43,440 from his account. Both cases have been registered at the Sector 31 police station.

