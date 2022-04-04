Man held with 3-gm heroin

Panchkula, April 3
The police have arrested a person and recovered 3 grams of heroin from his possession. The suspect has been identified as Gurwinder, a resident of Dhakoli village in Zirakpur.
The police said Dr Abhimanyu Rampal, a resident of Sector 12-A and has been running a de-addiction and rehabilitation centre for the past seven years, in his complaint to the police said two persons were seen moving outside the centre for the past few days. When he tried to question them, they attacked him and Himanshu Chhikara.
After receiving information, the police reached the spot and arrested Gurwinder. During search, the police recovered three grams of heroin from his possession.
A case under Sections 323, 307 and 34 of the IPC and the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at the Sector 14 police station. He was produced in a court today, which remanded him to judicial custody.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pakistan crisis LIVE updates: Supreme Court to continue hearing as Imran Khan fights to stay on as Prime Minister
The court has ordered all parties not to take any 'unconstit...
Sri Lanka Cabinet resigns with immediate effect, protesters defy curfew
The country faces its worst economic crisis of all time
In Ukraine, body with hands tied, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture lay scattered on Kyiv’s street
410 civilians bodied were found in Kyiv-area towns that were...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 40 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 8.40 per litre
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 103.81 per litre