Man held with 3-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 3

The police have arrested a person and recovered 3 grams of heroin from his possession. The suspect has been identified as Gurwinder, a resident of Dhakoli village in Zirakpur.

The police said Dr Abhimanyu Rampal, a resident of Sector 12-A and has been running a de-addiction and rehabilitation centre for the past seven years, in his complaint to the police said two persons were seen moving outside the centre for the past few days. When he tried to question them, they attacked him and Himanshu Chhikara.

After receiving information, the police reached the spot and arrested Gurwinder. During search, the police recovered three grams of heroin from his possession.

A case under Sections 323, 307 and 34 of the IPC and the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at the Sector 14 police station. He was produced in a court today, which remanded him to judicial custody.