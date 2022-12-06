 Man held with 5-kg marijuana : The Tribune India

Man held with 5-kg marijuana

Man held with 5-kg marijuana

A Nepalese man, Kharak Bahadur, a resident of Manikaran, has been arrested with 5-kg marijuana. - File photo



Chandigarh: A Nepalese man, Kharak Bahadur, a resident of Manikaran, has been arrested with 5-kg marijuana. The arrest comes after Sector 51 resident Tanuj Garg was arrested with 110 gm contraband. He claimed he was in touch with the 63-year-old man, who used to cultivate marijuana in a forest area. The police suspect the youth used to supply drugs to students. On December 3, an MBA student was arrested in a drugs case. A case under the NSPS Act has been registered. TNS

61-year-old hit by biker, dead

Zirakpur: A 61-year-old woman was killed after being hit by an unidentified biker near AKS Society on the Patiala road here on December 3. Complainant Vijay Kumar said he along with and his mother was going on a bike towards Chandigarh when a biker hit her, who was riding pillion, while crossing the road around 5.45 pm. The victim was taken to the GMCH-32, where she died during treatment. A case has been registered. TNS

Girl among 3 held for snatchings

Chandigarh: The police have arrested two persons, including a girl, for snatching a mobile phone from a Mataur resident near Motor Market, Sector 43, on December 4. The suspects have been identified as Sector 52 resident Rohit, 22, and Dadu Majra resident Swati, 24. A case has been registered at the Sector 36 police station. Also, Sector 79 resident Ashmit Singh, 26, was nabbed for snatching a phone from Kajheri resident Pratap at his house in Sector 63 on December 4. A case has been registered. TNS

Gold, Rs 1L stolen from House

Chandigarh: An unidentified person has been booked for stealing cash, gold and silver jewellery from a Dhanas house. Umesh claimed the suspect stole Rs 1 lakh in cash, 3 gold mangalsutras, four gold bangles, three gold necklaces, three gold mang tika, four gold rings, three pairs of silver anklets and a laptop from his house between November 14 and December 4. A case has been registered. TNS

Three booked for assault

Chandigarh: A Sector 50 resident Amrinder Singh claimed Jagtar Singh, Ravinder Singh Bindra and Rohit, all residents of Kumbra, Mohali, attacked him near a dispensary on November 18. The complainant suffered injuries and was admitted to the GMCH-32. A case has been registered at the Sector 49 police station. TNS

Golfer Balbir wins tourney

Panchkula: Balbir Khokha won the 2nd Gyan Chand Luthra (GCL) Cup at Panchkula Golf Club. Ranjit Singh Sidhu claimed the second position. Aman Baika hit four birdies and Tript Kaur hit seven pars. During the event, caddy Ankit Kumar was also adopted for training by The Narrators Performing Arts Society. “As many as 40 golfers participated in this event as compared to 14 in the opening edition,” said Deepak Luthra, one of the organisers. Ravjot Kaur, a 15-year old golfer, was felicitated for becoming a professional golfer. She was adjudged the Rising Star (Qualified Professional Golfer). TNS

City cueist claims second position

Chandigarh: Local cueist Ranveer Duggal, a student of PML SD School, Sector 32, claimed second position in the ongoing Billiards and Snooker National Championship in Indore. He claimed the feat in the U-21 age group. In the final, Duggal lost to Haryana’s Digvijay Kadian. Duggal had remained India’s top ranked U-18 (snooker category) cueist in the 2021 Nationals. He has been representing India in the World Snooker Championships since 2015 and also bagged a bronze medal in the 2019 World Snooker Championship at Tyumen (Russia). He represents the Chandigarh Billiards and Snooker Association. TNS

GMCH-32 ailing

(Clockwise) A stretcher being used as a road divider in the parking area of the GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, on Monday; another abandoned in a parking lot; a damaged trolley lying near the OPD block; and (inset) a broken wheelchair on the hospital premises. Tribune Photos: Pradeep Tewari

