Man held with 514-gm Ganja

Tribune News Service

Panchkula: The anti-narcotics cell of the police on Sunday arrested Ajay Kumar of Nada Sahib with 514-gm ganja. A police team noticed the suspect coming from the Chandimandir side of the Shimla highway on Saturday. On seeing the police, he tried to flee, but the police nabbed him. On checking, the contraband was recovered from his bag. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Chandimandir police station. TNS

Fiber terminal boxes stolen

Chandigarh: A theft of fiber access terminal boxes has been reported in the city. Complainant Vipul Gupta, nodal officer, Bharti Airtel Limited, claimed an unidentified person stole boxes installed at Sectors 32 and 33. A case of theft has been registered at the Sector 34 police station. TNS

Batteries stolen from e-rickshaw

Chandigarh: An unidentified person reportedly stole four batteries from an e-rickshaw parked at New Indira Colony, Mani Majra, here. Complainant Sanjay Shah reported that batteries were stolen from his e-rickshaw parked near his house. The police have registered a case of theft against the unidentified person at the IT Park police station. TNS

Cricket tourney from March 28

Panchkula: The 1st Manju Arora Memorial Boys’ U-16 Tournament will be held from March 28 to 12 at TDL Cricket Stadium, Sector 3, here. Each team will play a minimum of four league matches of 30 overs each, while the final will be of 45 overs. Best performers will be awarded with Man of the Match awards and other prizes.