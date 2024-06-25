Man held with 6 pistols

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 24

The police have arrested a man and recovered six county-made pistols from his possession. The suspect has been identified as Gurpreet Singh, alias Arjun. Based on a tip, the police laid a naka and nabbed the suspect with six country-made pistols from him at around 7.45 pm on the Barwala bypass road. A case has been registered against Gurpreet Singh under the Arms Act.

