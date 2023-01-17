Man held with 700-gm ganja in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The UT police have arrested a Sector 38-West resident for possessing 700-gm ganja. The police said uspect Roshan was nabbed near the 3BRD gate with the contraband. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Sector 31 police station. TNS
Youth arrested for house theft
Chandigarh: An 18-year-old youth was allegedly nabbed red-handed stealing sanitary items from a house in Sector 44. Complainant Ujjval Bhasin claimed the suspect, Nitin, a resident of Burail, was caught stealing sanitary items. A case has been registered. TNS
Youth caught stealing bicycle
Chandigarh: A 19-year-old youth has been arrested for allegedly stealing a bicycle. Complainant Ram Bhajan, a resident of Kajheri, alleged Ashu Kumar was caught red-handed stealing his bicycle from Sector 51. A case has been registered.
