Man held with 985-gm charas

Chandigarh: The police arrested a man and seized 985 gm of charas from his possession near the “Ziri Mandi” turn here on Saturday. The suspect, identified as Ashok Mahto (35), is a resident of Betia, Bihar. The police have booked him under the NDPS Act at the Maloya station. TNS
1 detained for storing beef
Chandigarh: The police have detained a person for allegedly storing beef in a refrigerator at a house in Indira Colony. The police reached visited the spot and began investigation after registering a DDR.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Let us not normalise whatever is happening in Canada: Jaishankar
EAM advocates contacts between two governments to resolve is...
Envoy prevented from entering Glasgow gurdwara
High Commission reports matter to police
RBI extends deadline for exchange of Rs 2K notes till October 7
96% of notes back with banks
After Kukis, even Meiteis turn against Manipur CM
NIA nabs second accused in border conspiracy case