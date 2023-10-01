Man held with 985-gm charas

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police arrested a man and seized 985 gm of charas from his possession near the “Ziri Mandi” turn here on Saturday. The suspect, identified as Ashok Mahto (35), is a resident of Betia, Bihar. The police have booked him under the NDPS Act at the Maloya station. TNS

1 detained for storing beef

Chandigarh: The police have detained a person for allegedly storing beef in a refrigerator at a house in Indira Colony. The police reached visited the spot and began investigation after registering a DDR.

#Bihar #Mandi